Chicago police investigating 3 armed robberies on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were robbed at gunpoint in three incidents on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

In the first robbery, a 64-year-old woman, 54-year-old man and 44-year-old man, were standing in the 4400-block of West Armitage Avenue at about 4:22 a.m., police said.

Four armed male suspects got out of a black sedan and approached the victims, demanding their property, police said.

SEE ALSO: Chicago police issue warning after string of Northwest Side robberies

After a physical altercation, the victims complied and the suspects got back in their sedan and fled the scene, police said.

The second robbery occurred in the 2000-block of North Avers Avenue at about 5:26 a.m.

Police said three armed male suspects got out of a black sedan and approached a 53-year-old woman.

The suspects demanded the victim's property and she complied, police said.

The suspects then got back in the sedan and fled the scene.

A third robbery took place a few minutes late at about 5:30 a.m. in the 1800-block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

Four armed suspects got out of a black Nissan sedan and approached a 51-year-old man, police said.

Police said they forcefully took property from the man and then fled the scene in the sedan.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected.

No injuries were reported in either robbery and no one is in custody, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood