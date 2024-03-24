Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in North Side armed robbery spree

Chicago police have released a video of suspects wanted in a February North Side armed robbery spree in Irving Park, Lakeview and Rogers Park.

Chicago police have released a video of suspects wanted in a February North Side armed robbery spree in Irving Park, Lakeview and Rogers Park.

Chicago police have released a video of suspects wanted in a February North Side armed robbery spree in Irving Park, Lakeview and Rogers Park.

Chicago police have released a video of suspects wanted in a February North Side armed robbery spree in Irving Park, Lakeview and Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspects in a string of armed robberies that happened in February.

Police said the suspects are responsible for nine attacks that happened in just 90 minutes. Several victims were targeted on the North and Northwest Sides on Feb. 21.

Police said two men attacked victims as they walked down the street, and a third man waited in a getaway car. The men carried some sort of blunt object.

In each of the crimes, the offenders allegedly drove off in a white Kia optima to commit robberies spanning from Irving Park to Lakeview, as well as Rogers Park.

Police has also described the offenders as three men wearing a mask while holding victims at gunpoint on the street to take their personal belongings.

The nine robberies in the police alert happened on Feb. 21 at the following locations and times.

3400 block of West Waveland Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

3100 block of West Grace Street at 6:40 a.m.

1900 block of West Hood Avenue at 6:52 a.m.

2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue at 6:55 a.m.

6300 block of North Paulina Street at 7 a.m.

1400 block of West Rosemont Avenue at 7:05 a.m.

6900 block of North Sheridan Road at 7:11 a.m.

1400 block of West Arthur Avenue at 7:15 a.m.

1300 block of West Loyola Avenue between 7:15-7:30 a.m.

Police said the safest thing to in these situations is to comply with the offenders.

No one has been arrested for any of the robberies.

Police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood