ATM stolen from currency exchange business in Bridgeport, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 12:32PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM machine was stolen from a currency exchange businesses on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The burglary happened Wednesday at around 3:17 a.m. on the 2500-block of South Halstead Street in the Bridgeport Neighborhood.

When police arrived, officers found glass shattered and front door of the business had been broken. They also found that an ATM machine had been taken.

Chicago police said the suspects may have fled in a silver sedan. Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

