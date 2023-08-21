Man attacked with golf clubs while walking dog in River West

A Chicago man was attacked with a golf club as part of an attempted robbery while he was walking his dog Friday night.

CHICGAO (WLS) -- A Chicago man was attacked with a golf club as part of an attempted robbery while he was walking his dog Friday night.

Nick Christen is counting his and his dog's blessings, grateful both are OK after the attack.

"It's the one injury that's severe," he said. "And it could have very easily killed me."

Christen sustained a skull fracture and multiple bruises on his legs and torso.

He was violently attacked Friday night by a pair of teenagers armed with golf clubs. Ring camera video captured the attack.

"They were just having fun and laughing. 'I missed that time, I'll get you next time. I missed, ha ha, I'll get you,'" Christen recalled.

He said he ran moments after he was being watched by the occupants of a white sedan that did not appear to belong on the quiet, dead end stretch of West Ohio Street. One swing made contact with his head sent him to the ground.

"It was all a blur," he said. "It went so fast from I'm just huddled with my dog being beaten to all of a sudden, seconds later, I have dozens of neighbors around me, putting ice, collecting blood that's flowing down m yhead."

Chicago police released surveillance images of the offenders as they fled back to their vehicle and took off in an unknown direction. Christen had to spend the night in the hospital, but his French bulldog, Draco, is OK.

"He's definitely scared of the world now. He's been crying a lot now," he said.

And while he's filed a police report, Christen said he's not confident his attackers will be found.

"Criminals know they're not going to be pursued. They're not going to be prosecuted. I think we have good police. I think we have a lot of good cops trying to do good work but their hands are tied by the people that make policies," he said.

Police said no arrests have yet been made but an investigation is ongoing.

