Video: Group smashes into North Center bar; CPD investigating smashed windows at several businesses

The businesses now have to pay thousands of dollars to repair the damage left behind.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several North Side businesses were smashed up Monday night and Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The crime spree is leaving many business owners frustrated.

Surveillance video from Gannon's Pub in the 4200-block of North Lincoln Avenue shows at least five suspects in hoodies rush into the pub.

Three of them jump over the bar and straight for the cash register. The incident took all of about 30 seconds and then they were gone, leaving shattered glass everywhere.

Irv Gilner's wife owns Gannon's. He spent the night speaking with police on the scene.

"There was a crew of five kids going up and down Lincoln breaking into places," Gilner said. "Supposedly they went into nine and they crashed their car down on the South Side somewhere and they arrested some of them."

Gannon's Pub sits on the corner of Lincoln and Cullom avenues. Three other businesses were targeted right next door, including a Country Financial Insurance Agency where the storefront was shattered and the thieves took some small electronics.

"We're an insurance company, so this is something that we do all the time so being on the other side now it kinda...I know how these business owners feel," Country Financial Insurance agent Roberto Martinez said.

A real estate office and a Starbucks were also hit on the North Side along with the Breakfast House at Ashland and Wellington Avenues.

There were more similar robberies at three restaurants on the South Side. While police are not saying if any of these are linked, business owners are picking up the pieces and digging into their pockets to pay for the damage.

"We're trying to stay in business and we invested a lot of money in here in this office space and we're not gonna let that hold us back," Martinez said. "We're gonna continue to move forward."

Some business owners said there are some people in custody, but police have yet so confirm if any arrests have been made.

