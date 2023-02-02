Thieves break into, steal several vehicles from South Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning people who park in garages in the South Loop about recent thefts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warning for people who use parking garages on the south end of downtown.

Thieves are breaking into vehicles parked in parking garages on South Wells and sometimes stealing them, Chicago police say.

There have been at least 18 such crimes in four parking structures on Wells since late December. The most recent happened Monday evening.

Police said thieves break one of the windows and take property from inside the vehicle and sometimes drive off with that vehicle.

Reported incidents include:

800 block of S. Wells Street on December 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on December 23, 2022 at 12 a.m.

500 block of S. Wells Street on December 25, 2022 at 5 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 17, 2023 at 1 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 17, 2023 at 4 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 7 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 8:30 am.

900 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 9:28 am.

900 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 9:29 am.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 3:00 pm.

900 block of S. Wells Street on January 19, 2023 at 8:40 am.

500 block of S. Wells Street on January 20, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

600 block of S. Wells Street on January 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 27, 2023 at 4 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 29, 2023 at 8 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 30, 2023 at 6 p.m.

