Chicago police investigating West Garfield Park crash-and-grab burglary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars used a pickup truck to smash into a West Side retail store Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash-and-grab burglary took place at about 11:24 p.m. in the 3900-block of Madison Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said the thieves used a blue pick-up trick to crash through the clothing store called Tops and Bottoms.

Officers were able to arrest two suspects who police said were inside the store.

This is the latest incident in at least seven similar crash-and-grab burglaries. Chicago police said they have been taking place in different neighborhoods since October 24.

On Tuesday morning, surveillance video showed a Jeep crashing into the Round Two store in Wicker Park, which sells high-end shoes and clothes. Police said the thieves were ultimately unable to get inside.

Meanwhile there is a community meeting set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. in Wicker Park.

