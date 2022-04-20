CPD, CTA respond to letter from Illinois senator, congressman on crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA and Chicago Police Department both responded to a letter from Illinois lawmakers on Capitol Hill that raised concerns about crime on trains and buses in Chicago.Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman Chuy Garcia wrote a joint letter to the CTA's president, saying in part, "more needs to be done to protect CTA's frontline workers and passengers, given the alarming increase in crime on the CTA system."The agency responded, saying the safety and security of CTA customers and employees is its number one priority.CPD Superintendent David Brown also said the police department has significantly increased its presence on Chicago's public transportation.