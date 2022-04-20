CTA

CPD, CTA respond to letter from Illinois senator, congressman on crime

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA, CPD respond to letter from IL lawmakers on crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA and Chicago Police Department both responded to a letter from Illinois lawmakers on Capitol Hill that raised concerns about crime on trains and buses in Chicago.

READ MORE: CPD investigating 2 CTA Pink Line armed robberies minutes apart

Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman Chuy Garcia wrote a joint letter to the CTA's president, saying in part, "more needs to be done to protect CTA's frontline workers and passengers, given the alarming increase in crime on the CTA system."

The agency responded, saying the safety and security of CTA customers and employees is its number one priority.

RELATED: South Loop safety meeting zeroes in on CTA crime

CPD Superintendent David Brown also said the police department has significantly increased its presence on Chicago's public transportation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopjesus chuy garciachicago crimedick durbinctachicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Pritzker ends public transit, airport mask mandate for Illinois
Man crashes into bus stop after being shot on West Side
Do you still need to wear a mask on Chicago transit, in airports?
Man hit with bottle, robbed on Red Line: Chicago police
TOP STORIES
Pritzker ends public transit, airport mask mandate for Illinois
Chicago youth cheer team to compete in world championships
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Evanston middle school addresses violent incidents involving staff
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
Chicago Weather: Breezy with rain late Wednesday
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
Show More
Charges dropped against husband in missing woman case; body not found
Driver critically injured, 4 cows dead after Joliet crash
2 charged with murder in death of girl, 3, in Gary
Worker happiness key to worker retention
Students outraged at racist promposal: 'It's 2022. This needs to stop'
More TOP STORIES News