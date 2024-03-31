4 injured, 1 critically, in Austin shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot Sunday afternoon on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue, Chicago police said.

Four male victims were on the sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood when they were shot at by two unknown offenders, police said.

The shooting comes after five female victims were shot early Sunday in the same neighborhood.

One victim, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 25-year-old victim was grazed in the thigh, a 21-year-old victim was shot in the groin and another 25-year-old victim was shot in the ankle. The three victims were able to take themselves to West Suburban Hospital, police said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

