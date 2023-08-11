Chicago crime: Teens use electric scooters to rob victims at gunpoint in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teenagers used electric scooters to carry out two armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Police said the robberies happened on Aug. 3 just before 5 p.m. and on Aug. 6 just before 8 p.m. in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The alleged robbers, a boy and a girl, appeared to be between 12 and 17 years old and were armed with a handgun, police said. In each robbery, the pair rode on lime green and white Lime brand electric scooters to approach the victims.

Police said the teens have taken a vehicle and work tools from their victims. In one incident, they battered a victim for refusing to give up his belongings.

The teens were last seen wearing black ski masks, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-8253.

