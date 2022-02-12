CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have arrested a man they said attacked several women in the Loop.
Officials said William Livingston, 28 years old, punched four women in the face on Tuesday within a span of 20 minutes.
SEE ALSO | No pension for former CPD officer fired for bartender beating caught on video at Chicago bar
The first attack happened in the 700 block of South State Street. The other incidents happened along Wabash Avenue near Jackson Boulevard.
Livingston has been charged with aggravated battery and attempted robbery.
RELATED | Chicago carjacking: Woman pistol-whipped by carjacker in Lakeview, police say
Police did not provide further information.
Man charged with punching 4 women within 20 minutes in Loop, police say
CHICAGO CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News