Man charged with punching 4 women within 20 minutes in Loop, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have arrested a man they said attacked several women in the Loop.

Officials said William Livingston, 28 years old, punched four women in the face on Tuesday within a span of 20 minutes.

The first attack happened in the 700 block of South State Street. The other incidents happened along Wabash Avenue near Jackson Boulevard.

Livingston has been charged with aggravated battery and attempted robbery.

Police did not provide further information.
