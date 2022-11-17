Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.

The incident happened Tuesday at the McDonald's near Western and Warren.

CPD said a female employee, who ABC7 is told was not working at the time, approached a 15-year-old boy and started punching him while wearing brass knuckles. The teen was hospitalized for his injuries.

A witness sent ABC7 Eyewitness News cell phone video of the incident, which we have blurred because no one has been taken into custody or charged in the incident as of this time.

McDonald's released a statement, saying, "The safety and security of our customers and crew is our number one priority. This crew member's actions, while off-the-clock and visiting the restaurant as a customer during this incident, are unacceptable and they are no longer with our organization."