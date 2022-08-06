Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating

A security guard was attacked on the Near North Side near Clark and Division.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Jewel-Osco near Clark and Division when a security guard was struck in the head with a hammer, police say.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not known at this time.

Chicago Police have not provide any more details at this time. The incident is under investigation.