Chicago police release April 2022 crime report

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the shootings reported this weekend, Chicago Police say the city saw a slight drop in homicides last month.

Citywide, there were 49 murders in April, which is five fewer than last April.

For the first four months of the year, shooting incidents are down nearly 14%, according to CPD.

The number of shooting victims are down nearly 16%, compared to last year.

At least 29 people were shot, seven fatally during the last weekend of April.
