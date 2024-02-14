Chicago police officer hit by car during traffic stop in Homan Square

A Chicago police officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Homan Square on South Central Park Avenue near West Flournoy Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is recovering after they were hurt during a traffic stop Tuesday night on the city's West Side.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Flournoy and Central Park, in the Homan Square neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The officer was walking towards the stopped car when the driver opened his door, put the vehicle in reverse and hit the officer before speeding away.

The officer is expected to be okay.

Area detectives are continue to investigate the aggravated batter. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.