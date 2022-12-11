Chicago officer stabbed, suspect shot in police-involved shooting on South Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was stabbed and the suspect shot during an incident Saturday, according to police.

CPD said they are responding to a police-involved shooting near 99th and Wentworth in the city's Fernwood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 29-year-old officer suffered stab wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious but stable condition. A 35-year-old man is said to be in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound, officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police are expected to hold a press conference around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

