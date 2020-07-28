5 shot in Burnside Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men and two women were injured in a shooting Monday evening in burnside, officials said.The shooting happened in the the 700 block of E 92nd Place at around 6:15 p.m., accord to the Chicago Police Department.Three people are in serious-to-critical condition and were taken to UChicago Medicine, officials said.One person person, also in serious-to-critical condition was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, fire officials said.One person in fair condition was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, according to the fire department.