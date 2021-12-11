smash and grab

Surveillance video captures thieves targeting Gold Coast Exotic Motors dealership

Suspects used hammer to break display case
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video catches thieves stealing millions in jewely at Gold Coast dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at the Gold Coast Exotic Motors dealership.

Officers were called to the 800 block of N. Rush at around 12:11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

"We're here to run a legitimate business, not be a western shootout," said Joe Perillo, co-owner, Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at the Gold Coast Exotic Motors dealership.


Shattered glass and empty displays are all that were left after a crime that took mere seconds, ended with millions of dollars worth of jewelry in the hands of thieves.

"30 seconds in, they know, the criminals know," Perillo said.

"We ran after them on Chestnut, all the way to State Street, and then they split up," said Joe Abbas, co-owner, Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars.

Security video shows two men walking inside the dealership just off the Mag Mile around noon Saturday.

One man can be seen standing guard at the door while the other one uses a hammer to smash open the cases.

The video, stops short of the men running out with what employees say were at least seven luxury watches, and multiple staff members giving chase.

Employees, unable to nab the crooks as their concerns were quickly replaced with frustration.

"I have little kids. I don't want to get shot here," said Abbas.

"If they get arrested, they get let go. So, how do you intend to ever solve that problem?" asked Perillo.

This recent luxury heist, coming while Chicago Police, this weekend, have ramped up its presence throughout the downtown area in response to unruly crowds last week and a rise in thefts at high-end stores.

RELATED: Chicago Police Superintendent Brown outlines safety plan after downtown disturbances last weekend

But, despite a stiff warning from the city's top cop, retailers are left upset saying city leaders need to do more to keep their stores and its customers safe.

"If you come downtown or anywhere else to engage in disorderly conduct or other crimes, you will be arrested," said CPD Supt. David Brown on Friday.

"If they don't do anything about this, they're going to lose a lot of businesses. They lost Macy's. They're losing Neiman Marcus. They may lose this store," Perillo said.

"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coasttheftrobberysmash and grab
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Smash-and-grabs plague downtown Chicago business amid holiday shopping
Smash-and-grab thieves hit Bucktown bike shop
Surveillance video shows burglars in South Side smash-and-grab
Burglars target Hermosa Foot Locker
TOP STORIES
Man who carjacked off-duty Chicago detective gets 10-year sentence
New COVID-19 nasal spray aims to reduce viral load by '100-fold'
Only Black juror in Smollett trial still wonders about motive
Former NFL player accused in fatal SC shooting had CTE
IL reports 7,390 new COVID cases, 28 deaths
Former insomniac out with new book 'The Sleep Fix'
Mayor Lightfoot considering new mitigations as COVID cases rise
Show More
2 states added to Chicago travel advisory
Dispatchers working during deadly Chicago shootings of cops honored
Suspected catalytic converter thief crushed under car, deputies say
Franklin Park DHL facility in high gear to meet holiday demand
JDRF Illinois raises record $15M for type 1 diabetes
More TOP STORIES News