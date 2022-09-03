Tow truck driver in custody after 3 hurt in Loop rollover crash, Chicago police say

17-year-old girl among those hurt, police say.

A tow truck driver is in custody after 3 people were hurt in a crash on State Street near West Monroe in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was among three people injured in a rollover crash involving a tow truck downtown early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 1:39 a.m. near North State and West Monroe streets in the Loop, police said.

A tow truck driver ran a red light, hitting another vehicle and causing it to flip over, police said.

A 37-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were taken to Northwestern Hospital and are expected to be okay, police said.

The tow truck driver was taken into custody and will be issued citations, police said.