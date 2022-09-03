2nd driver charged with DUI after teen killed, 4 others injured in Eisenhower Expressway crash: ISP

A Woodridge, IL man was charged in a Eisenhower Expressway DUI crash that killed a Jefferson Park teen near Kedzie Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second driver has been charged in a crash that killed a teenager on the Eisenhower Expressway.

That crash happened in July near Kedzie Avenue. Arnelis Flores, 14, died and four other people were hurt.

Omar Raoof, 27, of Woodridge has been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death. Police said he rear-ended the car the teen was in on the expressway's shoulder.

Armando Flores, 38, of Chicago was also charged in the crash. He was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

