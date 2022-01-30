Recent deadly shootings prompt calls to end violence against women of color in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People gathered in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday to honor lives lost to violence against women of color, while also demanding change.They not only pray for an end to the gun violence but also for the harm they said continues to befall Black women to end."We stand here with broken hearts, asking for assistance. We know there's violence in our communities," said community member, Priscilla Jackson.The plea Saturday morning by the women of color and their supporters follows the recent deadly shootings of two African American women. So far, both cases remain unsolved."This madness needs to stop," said community activist, Andrew Holmes.Hairstylist Tamiko Talbert-Fleming was gunned down earlier this month as she parked her car before working at a Chicago Lawn hair salon.Just days before that, pregnant mom, 29-year old Derricka Patrick, was shot to death while she sat in her parked car in front of her South Side home."For any man to strike, to raise his fist, to pull a weapon, to discharge it into a woman -- that's the worst shame you could commit," said Marvin Edwards, with 100 Men Standing.With the backing of a few local elected officials and the Markham chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, the group hopes to increase awareness in order to protect Black women."We want to make sure we work with any other organizations to make sure that women are less targeted with violence," said Stephanie Cooper, with Zeta Phi Beta sorority.The kind of violence that lead Chicago resident, Dr. Sharon Pughsley, to start Tookie's Voice in honor of her daughter Tanisha "Tookie" Pughsley.The 27-year-old, who grew up on the Southwest Side of Chicago but worked as a police detective in Montgomery, Alabama, was murdered in 2020 by an estranged boyfriend."If I can help another parent from crying and dying inside, then my voice and my mission is done," Dr. Pughsley said.The group said they are working on ways to try to protect women and women of color. They said if they're not safe, then none of us are.