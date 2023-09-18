Chicago Cubs chaplain known as 'the baseball priest' talks personal journey memoir

Chicago Cubs Chaplain Father Burke Masters, known as "the baseball priest," shared his inspiration behind "A Grand Slam for God."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs have their eyes on the postseason and no one is rooting them on harder, than Father Burke Masters.

The Cubs chaplain, aka "the baseball priest" recently wrote a book titled "A Grand Slam for God."

Masters has been the Cubs chaplain for 10 years and remembers the 2016 World Series win as a highlight for him.

"It's an exciting time as the Cubs fight for a spot for the playoffs," said Masters.

Baseball runs deep for Masters, as he worked hard toward becoming a professional baseball player during his youth, but he chose to switch paths.

"God had other plans for me," said Masters. "It wasn't to play in the big leagues, but instead, be a priest that helps major league ball players."

When there are home games on Sundays, Masters goes to Wrigley Field and holds mass in section 209.

Masters said he chose to be vulnerable in his book because it is important to be transparent with people on how to tackle self-conscious issues.

"I would encourage parents and teens to invest in that relationship with the lord, and he will show you who you really are," Masters said.

"A Grand Slam for God" is available on Word on Fire, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.