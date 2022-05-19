chicago crime

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's curfew for minors in Millennium Park takes effect Thursday

Curfew for minors comes after teen wounded in shooting near 'The Bean'
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's new curfew for Millennium Park goes into effect Thursday night.

Unaccompanied minors are not allowed in the park after 6 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday nights.

The mayor announced the curfew because a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near The Bean last weekend.

The Millennium Park restrictions come in addition to changing the citywide curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED: 16-year-old shot and killed at 'Bean' worried about Chicago crime, living past 21

The ACLU has spoken out against the Millennium Park restrictions and the changes to the citywide curfew.

"This is targeted at the very people who don't have places to go in their own community," said Ed Yohnka, director of communications and policy for ACLU Illinois. "This will be applied to people who have always been the subject of police targeting. And that's just the wrong way to go about this."

Chicago curfew for minors goes into effect; ACLU pushes back

In order to provide safe places and activities for teens, Mayor Lightfoot has encouraged young people to download the My Chi, My Future app.

It will connect them to jobs, out of school programs and other resources.

SEE MORE: Teen charged after boy killed near Millennium Park 'Bean;' Mayor Lightfoot enacts weekend curfew

City leaders said they want to make this a "summer of opportunity" for teens.

