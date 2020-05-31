George Floyd death: Downtown Chicago businesses begin cleanup after day of rallies turns violent; at least 4 shot, 1 killed

Many convenience stores, fast food chains and clothing stores had windows knocked out or graffiti strewn across their facades. Crews could be seen boarding up windows and cleaning buildings early Sunday.
Most of the bridges connecting the Loop to River North remained up, and numerous lane and road closures remained in effect.
Chicago police said they could not immediately provide additional information related to the protests Sunday but said mass arrests were taking place. Those in custody were being transported to various stations across the city.
At least four people were shot, one fatally, amid the protests. The fatal shooting happened about 11 p.m. in River North.
A 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk with another male in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street when he exchanged words with a male suspect in a car, according to Chicago police. The suspect got out of the car and started hitting the male with a handgun. He then shot the 26-year-old in the chest before continuing to hit the other person with the gun.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
The suspect got back in his car and drove off, police said. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
Earlier that night, three other people were shot in the Loop.
Two males heard gunshots and realized they'd been hit about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. Their ages were not immediately known. Both were taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition.
Another man was critically wounded a few blocks away in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue.
The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. It was not immediately clear what time the shooting occurred. He went to Stroger Hospital on his own with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.
Chicago's iconic Central Camera Company store was damaged in a fire during Saturday's protests. Crews responded to the two-alarm fire in the 200-block of South Wabash Avenue, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department shortly after 11:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
"Hello, as you may have seen we did experience a fire in our store tonight," Central Camera wrote in a post on its Facebook page. "We have not had a chance to survey the damage. We will keep you informed on updates as we receive them. We will rebuild, and we look forward to seeing all of your faces once we re-open."
The store said it plans to set up a GoFundMe page to support efforts to rebuild and will post links to the fundraiser on its social media pages.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew starting Saturday night.
Lightfoot announced a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., effective immediately and "until further notice."
"What started out as a peaceful protest has now devolved into criminal conduct," Lightfoot said. "I've watched as protesters hurled not just words or projectiles at our police department, but bottles of water, urine, and lord knows what else. I saw protesters armed with shovels, bats, hammers and metal pipes."
The curfew prohibits residents from remaining "in any public place - including but not limited to streets and highways, and common areas of schools, hospitals, office buildings and shops; or on the premises of any establishment - defined as any privately owned business operated for a profit to which the public is invited, within the City of Chicago during curfew hours."
When asked how police would handle protesters who refuse to go home after 9 p.m., Lightfoot said that "they will be locked up."
The mayor said she expects "that most people who have been peaceful today will go home," and clarified that essential workers are exempt from the curfew.
Chicago police will enforce the curfew through warnings, fines or arrests, the city said.
The FBI released a statement on the unrest in Chicago Saturday night.
"The FBI is aware of the situation in downtown Chicago and working with law enforcement partners to protect our citizens and restore order to our community," a spokesperson said. "The FBI takes its responsibility to protect the civil rights of all people seriously and encourages the public to report civil rights violations at fbi.gov/tips."
Anyone in the Loop looking to return home may exit on foot via the LaSalle Street Bridge or any direction south, the city said. CTA's buses and trains are running outside of the Loop.
In order to comply with the curfew, you must be on the way home. If you are in the Loop, you may exit on foot via the LaSalle Street bridge or any direction south. @CTA buses and L stations are open and running outside of the Loop. Please be safe.— City of Chicago (@chicago) May 31, 2020
The curfew comes after thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets in Chicago's Loop Saturday to call for justice in the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
Earlier Saturday, Lightfoot said the city would give peaceful protesters space.
But "we won't tolerate lawlessness," she said.
Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown reported that the crowd grew "increasingly more mean-spirited and violent."
ABC7's Chopper 7HD flew over crowds of demonstrators in the Loop, where the CTA has temporarily suspended service due to protest activity. The northbound lanes of Chicago's Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt are also shut down.
[Major Delays] Loop 'L' trains are running with delays near downtown Chicago due to protest activity.— cta (@cta) May 30, 2020
Chicago police have not released any information about arrests from Saturday's protests. But chopper footage captured what appeared to be multiple people being taken in to custody, as well as damage to police vehicles, parked cars and vandalized buildings.
"BLM" could be seen spray painted on one building.
Near the Trump Tower, protesters spray painted Chicago police vehicles and smashed the squad cars' windows.
In the Loop, a Chicago police car was tagged with graffiti, egged and its tires were slashed.
Brown was in the midst of the protests with his troops Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Brown reported that 108 people were arrested, and 12 squad cars were damaged in a similar protest Friday that carried on overnight.
"Dozens" of Chicago officers were injured during the protests on Friday, Brown said. One broke a wrist, as protesters advanced on police.
RELATED: Arresting officer charged with murder in death of George Floyd
Most of those arrested Friday into Saturday faced disorderly conduct charges, but one individual was armed and faces additional charges, Brown said.
"This is hard and it's not easier when we have a president who is inciting, I think, violence. Let's be better than him. Let's be better than those who want to see us turn on ourselves, but do it in a way that's respectful," Lightfoot said.
Brown agreed.
"We believe in first amendment rights, but we also believe this is a nation of laws, but lawlessness has no place in this country," he said.
Lightfoot recalled the killing of Laquan McDonald as a painful period for the city but also a time of peaceful protest.
"This moment that we are in really has unearthed generations of pain and anger and frustration among black folks, communities of color and others around their experience of policing in America and their experience of policing in Chicago," she said.
Brown said Floyd's arresting officers are not representative of police across the country.
"We don't want our officers treating anyone like that. It's always the right time to do the right thing. Everyone deserves a measure of respect and that type of behavior in our department will not be tolerated," he said.
Parking will be restricted from Chicago Avenue to Ida B. Wells Drive and Lake Shore Drive to Wells Street due to protests, officials said in an alert Saturday morning.
Lightfoot said the city had a plan to protect demonstrators at Friday's protest and did remind everyone coming out to protest to make sure they remember that COVID-19 is still spreading in the city, and to take precautions to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Traffic disruptions amid latest George Floyd protests
Chicago officials are restricting parking and shutting down CTA service in most of the downtown area Saturday during a Loop protest taking place in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
The parking restrictions will extend from Chicago Avenue south to Ida B. Wells Drive, and from Lake Shore Drive west to Wells Street, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
Cars found in the area will be towed to 1802 S. Lake Shore Drive, officials said.
The CTA suspended Red, Brown, Blue, Orange, Green and Pink Line service in the Loop about 6 p.m., citing protest activity in downtown.
The Orange Line is suspended between the Loop and Halsted, the Brown Line is suspended between the Loop and Chicago and the Pink Line is suspended between the Loop and Ashland, the CTA said.
The Red Line is stopped between Clark/Division and Sox-35th, while the Blue Line is stopped between Division and UIC-Halsted, the CTA said. The Green Line is suspended between Ashland/Lake and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT.
Parts of Lake Shore Drive are closed, and much of the bridges connecting the Loop to River North remained up early Sunday.
Illinois State Police announced several ramp closures overnight, including Ida B. Wells Drive at the Eisenhower Expressway, the eastbound Eisenhower at the Kennedy and Dan Ryan expressways, the southbound Kennedy at Ohio Street, the northbound Kennedy at Augusta Drive and the northbound Stevenson Expressway to northbound Lake Shore Drive.
The Stevenson remains closed, but the other ramps reopened at 5 a.m. Sunday.
The Sun-Times Media Report and the Associated Press contributed to this article.