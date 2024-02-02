WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Public Schools proposes delaying 2024-2025 school year start for DNC

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 2, 2024 3:26AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools plans to delay the start of the 2024-2025 school year because of the Democratic National Convention.

The district posted a proposal to start school on Monday, August 26 on its website ahead of taking it to the Board of Education for final approval on Feb. 22, where parents can give their feedback.

Chicago is hosting the Democratic National Convention the week before, from August 19 to 22.

With the adjusted dates the first semester will not end until after winter break, on Friday, January 17.

The last day of school would be June 12, 2025.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW