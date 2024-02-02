Chicago Public Schools proposes delaying 2024-2025 school year start for DNC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools plans to delay the start of the 2024-2025 school year because of the Democratic National Convention.

The district posted a proposal to start school on Monday, August 26 on its website ahead of taking it to the Board of Education for final approval on Feb. 22, where parents can give their feedback.

Chicago is hosting the Democratic National Convention the week before, from August 19 to 22.

With the adjusted dates the first semester will not end until after winter break, on Friday, January 17.

The last day of school would be June 12, 2025.