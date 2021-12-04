better government association

Investigation examines costly side of dead-end drug arrests

EMBED <>More Videos

Investigation examines costly side of dead end drug arrests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of drug possession arrests in Chicago are tossed out every year because of an unwritten rule in the courts, a Better Government Association/Chicago Sun-Times investigation has found.

Most of the people affected are Black men who have been jailed in the past two decades on drug charges everyone knew from the beginning were never going to stick, according to the investigation.

Most of the people have lost their jobs, homes and relationship along with money over fees related to being jailed.

The investigation also found these dead-end arrests cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year.

Illinois has a bill right now that would reduce the charge for drug possession from felony to misdemeanor, but it looks like it's going nowhere. Out in Oregon, voters passed a law that decriminalized the possession of low amounts of drugs, making them a ticketable offense and directed more than $300 million in marijuana revenues to drug treatment state-wide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illegal drugsdrug arrestchicago crimebetter government associationdrugs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
BGA releases findings in Cabrini-Green redevelopment investigation
BGA: New update to compensation database for Illinois Employees
Joliet mayor proposes hiking rates as water crisis looms: BGA
Investigation looks into Illinois' Medicaid health program
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News