Chicago election results: Chris Taliaferro, CB Johnson face off for 29th Ward city council seat

Alderman Chris Taliaferro is facing CB Johnson in the race for the 29th Ward after the former Chicago police officer almost avoided a runoff.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Chris Taliaferro is seeking a third term after serving for the past eight years of the 29th Ward, which includes multiple West Side neighborhoods including Austin, Galewood, and Montclare.

Taliaferro, 57, a former Chicago police officer who served in the U.S. Marines, almost avoided a runoff. He missed the 50% mark on February 28 by a few dozen votes.

His opponent, 62-year-old CB Johnson, is a longtime community organizer who has led a drug recovery non-profit. Both candidates agree reducing crime is a top priority, and both want to see more investment in mental health and drug treatment programs.

But Johnson, who is supported by Congressman Danny Davis, has accused the incumbent of being absent in the ward and criticized Taliaferro's recent failed bid for Cook County Circuit Court Judge.

"The current alderman has always been missing," Johnson said. "We might as well put him on a milk carton because nobody seems to know who he is. Nobody seems to be able to figure out what has he done."

"My opponent is running for alderman. Does that say he's less committed to the business that he serves or that he has?" Taliaferro said. "Even his most staunch supporter, Congressman Davis, ran for mayor and congressman and was unsuccessful, but it didn't mean he was less committed to the people in the area that he served at the time."

Taliaferro is the chair of the powerful Chicago City Council Public Safety Committee. He endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor, but said whoever wins, he's confident if he wins a third aldermanic term that he'll remain the chair of that all-important committee.