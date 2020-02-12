Windy City LIVE

Look out, weekend!

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!

For the weekend of February 13-16, 2020:

Alopecian Beauty Co "Love Story Wig Party" at the Calumet City Public Library 660 South Manistee Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409. February 13th 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission, $65 includes a mini facial, mini makeover, hair (or wig) styling and a massage
If you or someone you love suffers from hair loss - Alopecian Beauty Co. is hosting their "Love Story Wig Party" to support you. Professionals are coming together for a day of information on the causes of hair loss, beauty and wig styling. Tickets are $25 for general admission; the $65 ticket includes beauty & massage pampering. Any child suffering from alopecia, lupus or cancer can attend and get a day of pampering for free.
Click here for info and tickets.

"Hot Wheels Monster Truck LIVE" - Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192. Feb. 15 - 12:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. & Feb. 16 - 1:30 p.m. Tickets - $10 kids under 12, $29 and up for adults
"Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live" comes to the Sears Center Arena this Saturday and Sunday! Watch everyone's favorite hot wheels monster trucks come to life with iconic jumps, stunts, smashing and crashing for a fun, family friendly and exhilarating experience for kids of all ages.
Click here for more information and tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Summer grilling ideas for less with ALDI
How to clean and disinfect your home or office
Nurses share stories from COVID-19 front line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News