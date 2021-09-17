Chicago traffic: Concerts, sports and festivals make for a busy weekend in city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From concerts to sporting events and art festivals, city officials are telling people to anticipate traffic and report any suspicious activity.Riot Fest is just one of the many events happening in Chicago this weekend and the line to get into started before the gates opened at 11 a.m. Friday.With Smashing Pumpkins the big act Friday night, many diehard fans wanted to be in place early."[I'm] trying to get really close to the rail to see the Pumpkins and that's really my main focus," said Riot Fest attendee James Young.Some fans got to the music festival in Douglass Park early, not just to get a spot in the crowd, but also to avoid traffic on one of Chicago's busiest weekends jam-packed with events.Kevin Kelsay from Wisconsin came with a strategy."Get here early while there is still available parking in the area, otherwise take mass transportation. I used an app to find an open spot," Kelsay said.is also bringing increased traffic to the city and those celebrations are expected to last through the weekend.Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning residents to expect increased traffic.Other weekend events include the Chicago Bears home opener at Soldier Field, concerts at Wrigley Field, art festivals on Michigan Avenue and the Riverwalk, and several runs and walks for different causes.Justin Limbach, from Orlando, said he's just taking it all in."Every time I've been here, it's been really nice," Limbach said. "The weather is so much nicer here than it is down there."Meanwhile, OEMC officials are also asking people to be aware of their surroundings and if you see anything suspicious, notify security or police."To some degree, you do have to expect that there may be something that goes down, so I'm always on full alert regardless," said Riot Fest attendee Devin Sandoval.