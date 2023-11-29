FBI searching for suspect in 3 armed bank robberies on Michigan Avenue

The FBI released images of a suspect they said has been involved in three armed bank robberies and attempted robberies in the last three months, and they expect him to strike again

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI released images of a suspect they said has been involved in three armed bank robberies and attempted robberies in the last three months, and they expect him to strike again.

The FBI said the man has attempted or succeeded in a bank robbery every three to four weeks since September, the FBI said. All three incidents took place on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, and he showed a gun in each one.

The first attempted robbery took place on Sept. 19 at 100 South Michigan Avenue. The second attempted robbery took place on Oct. 11 at 180 North Michigan Avenue. Less than a month later, on Nov. 7, the suspect returned to 180 North Michigan Avenue and successfully robbed the bank, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build and a black and gray goatee, wearing a red/orange hooded jacket, a blue and yellow "Michigan" zip-up jacket underneath, black pants, a blue beanie cap and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information contact FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700 or go to tips.fbi.gov to report a tip, including anonymously.