deadly fire

Chicago fire: 3-year-old girl killed in blaze at Bronzeville apartment, CFD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 3, dies in South Side apartment fire, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old girl died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 600 block of East 43rd Street when a "heavy fire" broke out in the rear of the three-story apartment building, spokesperson Larry Langford said, adding that the girl was rescued from the second floor.

SEE ALSO | Evanston fire: Surveillance video shows arson suspect lighting cars ablaze

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital initially in "very critical" condition with smoke inhalation and burns as paramedics performed CPR, but was pronounced dead shortly after, Langford said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillebuilding firefatal firefire departmentsfiredeadly firechild killedfire deathchicago fire departmentfirefighters
DEADLY FIRE
Woman killed in north suburban residential fire ID'd, coroner says
Person, dog killed in north suburban residential fire, authorities say
Fort Wayne, IN fire kills 4 children; 4 adults escape
Person killed in fire at Hammond senior apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring tornadoes
Whole Foods closing Englewood store: 'It's a devastating blow'
Chicago Bears make picks in 2022 NFL Draft
VIDEO: Baseball players hit ground after shots fired near St. Rita HS
No bail for man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall
Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
Violence Interrupters patrol CTA Red Line trains for 2nd time
Show More
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Woman, 64, forced out of Mercedes in River West carjacking
Anna Valencia allegations need to be investigated, former IG says
Ex-lab monkeys get new life at WI sanctuary
Elk Grove Bowl closing after nearly 60 years
More TOP STORIES News