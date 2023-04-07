Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who died during high-rise fire was 'always smiling,' family says

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk's family said the firefighter who died during a Gold Coast high-rise fire was "always smiling."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who died while responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast said he was an avid motorcyclist and he was always smiling.

Jan Tchoryk, 55, was one of two Chicago firefighters killed in the line of duty this week.

Tchoryk's cousin said she had just had dinner with him and his wife in the days and hours before his death.

The veteran Chicago fire lieutenant collapsed on the 11th floor of a Gold Coast high-rise Wednesday morning as a fire was raging in an apartment on the 27th floor.

Tchoryk died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which translates to a heart attack due to natural causes, according to autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner Thursday.

Tchoryk's family is remembering him as the happiest kind of guy.

"He was always the connector," cousin Tanya Adams said. "He was always the friendly person in the room. He was always smiling. I mean he brought joy to everyone that met him."

Adams said she'd just enjoyed a long dinner and phone calls with Tchoryk and his wife, Natalia, in the days and hours before his death.

"He was always concerned about everyone else and never concerned about himself - ever," Adams said. "He was very selfless."

Fire officials said the fire was caused by combustibles being too close to a heat-generating appliance.

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt died of smoke inhalation Tuesday while fighting a fire on the city's Far South Side.

Funeral arrangements for both firefighters have not been released yet.

The Chicago Fire Department's EMWQ Retirees', Widows' & Children's Fund is supporting the families of the fallen firefighters. To donate, visit www.widowsandchildren.org. A public fundraiser is also being planned at Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3877 N. Elston, on F April 21,