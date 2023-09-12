Chicago Fire Department truck crashes into building in Auburn Gresham

A Chicago Fire Department firetruck crashed into a duplex apartment building on the city's South Side Monday night.

The truck crashed into a duplex apartment building at 77th and Damen in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Most of the damage appears to be on the side of the building. There is a large police and EMT response, with crime scene tape draped around the fire truck and home.

Several ambulance responded to the scene but as of yet there have not been any reports of injuries.

It appeared that some of the building's residents were outside speaking with investigators as of 10:45 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department has not yet commented on the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.