3 injured, 2 critically, in Uptown high-rise fire at Ella Flagg Young Apartments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said three people were injured, two critically, in an apartment fire Tuesday evening.

The third person was in serious condition, CFD said.

Firefighters were called to a high rise building in the 4600-block of North Sheridan between Lawrence and Wilson shortly after 5 p.m., a Chicago Housing Authority senior building called the Ella Flagg Young Apartments.

Firefighters could be seen inside a fourth floor unit with a window that had been broken out. Officials said the fire was contained to that unit.

The immediate concern for first responders were the elderly residents of the high-rise and their mobility, and if they needed to evacuate anyone. Not many residents were outside the building, so it's possible the fire department had residents shelter in place.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it was put out by 6 p.m.