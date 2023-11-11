Chicago fire officials said a woman was found dead in the attic of a home in Brighton Park that caught fire Friday night.

Woman found dead in attic of Brighton Park home after fire breaks out, CPD and CFD say

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and started in the rear of a home in the 3200-block of West 38th Place near Kedzie. The fire climbed up the stairs to the attic, which impeded firefighters from getting up there.

When they were eventually able to reach the attic, CFD said firefighters found an adult woman dead in the attic. Chicago police said the woman was 32 years old.

CFD said a 69-year-old man was taken from the home to Stroger Hospital. Chicago police said he is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.