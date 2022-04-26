apartment fire

CFD firefighters battle East Chatham, Irving Park fires; several displaced

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago fire crews battle 2 apartment fires; several displaced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday night was a busy one for Chicago firefighters, as they battled fires at two different apartment complexes.

The first was about 10:30 p.m. on South Drexel Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood. No one was injured, but several were displaced.

The second fire broke out about 11:10 p.m. in the 3700-block of North Troy Street in Irving Park, Chicago police said. The second floor and back porch of a multi-unit apartment complex caught fire.

Ten people and a few pets were displaced, but no one was injured.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

