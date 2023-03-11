Chicago fires continue to endanger lives despite calls for building safety changes: Illinois Answers

Chicago fires have continued to endanger lives despite calls for change to building safety regulations, Illinois Answers found.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite calls for change to building safety regulations, residential fires continue to put lives at risk in Chicago.

A 2021 investigation by the Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune documented dozens of fire deaths in buildings where city regulators had been warned of potential fire hazards.

Since that report, the BGA said at least 53 more people have died.

Illinois Answers Reporter Alex Nitkin joined ABC7 to discuss the issue.

Nitkin talked about whether the city has made any changes in response to the deadly fires and what the key issues are with Chicago's current building inspection system.

The city did not immediately respond to ABC7's requests for comment.

For more information, visit IllinoisAnswers.org.