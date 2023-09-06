Lawsuit by housing advocates sue over Chicago Fire soccer training facility in court Wednesday

A lawsuit against the Chicago Housing Authority over a Chicago Fire soccer training facility is in federal court Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire soccer team's new training facility is at the center of a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday.

The practice center is slated to be built at the site of the old ABLA homes on the Near West Side.

People who used to live in those home are pushing back and are in court at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Advocates who are trying to stop construction of a Chicago Fire training facility are in federal court making their case.

The land the two-story, 53,000 square foot facility is being built on is the site of the former ABLA Homes housing complex on the Near West Side.

It's bordered by Roosevelt Road,14th Street, Ashland Avenue and Loomis Street and at one point at the second-largest population in the Chicago Housing Authority.

Those upset by the construction filed a lawsuit against CHA, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and that agency's secretary, arguing that the CHA did not follow proper procedure to determine if the land lease agreement with the Fire violated any laws.

Roderick Wilson is representing the frustrated residents.

"Our community was promised housing on that land and that's what we need right now. Rents have been constantly going up and we have been losing population. The way we secure and stabilize community is build that affordable housing that we need and that is what we're saying is the best use for that right now," Wilson said.

The Chicago Fire is financing the $80 million project and plans to invest another $8 million in nearby CHA housing and community spaces.

The team also said it will provide long-term employment for community members while generating an estimated $40 million for CHA to pump into housing.

ABC7 has reached out to the Fire and the CHA for comment and have not heard back.