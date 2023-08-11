Fire on West Balmoral near Chicago O'Hare Airport draws large CFD response

A large Chicago Fire Department presence is at the scene of a house fire on West Balmoral near O'Hare International Airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A house fire near O'Hare Airport has drawn a large CFD response Friday afternoon.

The fire is in a home in the 8300 block of West Balmoral near the airport. At least five ambulances have been sent to the scene.

Chopper7 was over the scene as firefighters appeared to be working on breaking into the roof to fight the flames from multiple angles.

So far there has not been word of any injuries. It was not immediately clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

What caused the fire to break out was also not immediately clear.