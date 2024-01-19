West Pullman fire sends 1 to hospital, as flames shoot through roof | Video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fierce fire at an apartment building on Chicago's Far South Side early Friday morning.

Chicago fire crews arrived sometime before 5:20 a.m. at the building near West 119th Street and South Eggleston Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood.

The second floor was engulfed in flames when they got there.

The snow and frigid temperatures made it tough to get the fire under control.

One person was taken to a hospital but remained stable, CFD said.

Video of the scene showed large flames and heavy snow.