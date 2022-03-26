chicago fire department

Chicago Fireboat Tours return; cruise the river, Lake Michigan on floating piece of history

By Tyra Whitney
Chicago Fireboat Tours return this spring

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back on the water,Chicago Fireboat Tours offers a chance to cruise on a piece of Chicago history.

Guests can cruise the same waterways where the boat named after former Chicago mayor Fred A. Busse once fought fires and provided emergency assistance. The historic boat was built in 1936 and served the Chicago Fire Department from 1937 to 1981.

"It was designed specifically to fit underneath all the bridges so it was a big turning point in the operation for the fire department on the water.," said Co-Captain Erich Totsch.

Chicago fireboat tours will feature weekly Brew Cruisesfeaturing Phase Three Brewing - every Thursday, beginning April 21 , live Music every 1stFriday of the month featuring Musician Paul Strolia from May through October.

"2019 was our first season and we've taken a lot of pride in restoring the vessel giving the people as good an experience as we can," said Totsch.

Prices range from $37-40 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, Veterans, military, First Responders, and children. All tours & cruises are one and a half to two hours, docking at DuSable Harbor.
