Chicago flooding: FEMA, Small Business Association holds flood relief event for West Side residents

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 7, 2023 11:58AM
FEMA and the Small Business Association are holding a flood relief event Saturday morning for West Side residents impacted by flash flooding over the summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People impacted by devastating flooding in July can get help from FEMA and the SBA Sunday on the West Side.

Torrential rain hit the Chicago area July 2, leaving many homes and businesses flooded.

READ MORE | Cook County disaster proclamation issued as residents call for answers after flash flooding

The event is planned to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at BUILD Chicago, 5100 W Harrison St.

Officials with FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be on hand to assist flood victims and provide resources in the cleanup process that is still going on.

READ MORE | Cook County communities at-risk of flooding find 'green' solutions to combat rising waters

