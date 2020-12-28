drunk driving

Prominent former Chicago alderman arrested in alcohol-related incident on Gold Coast

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prominent former Chicago alderman was arrested for an alcohol-related incident that damaged several cars Sunday night, according to police.

RELATED: Driver strikes CPD vehicle in Jefferson Park, crash could be alcohol-related: police

Authorities said the 48-year-old suspect was headed southbound on Astor Street when he hit several parked vehicles along a four-block stretch of Astor on the Near North Side. The damage to cars span from 1200 North Astor to 1500 Astor near Division. At least eight cars have damage, according to police.

Andrew Schneidwind, whose Honda Pilot was damaged, said he is shocked.

"I'm very surprised he made it as far as he did destroying cars along the way," Schneidwind said. "It's shocking that he made it all the way and he's messing up cars in such a big way for such a long distance. It's insane."

RELATED: 2 Chicago police officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side

The former alderman struck a fence and a tree after hitting the parked cars. Police took the driver into custody on the scene and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Charges are pending, officials say. No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastpolitical scandalcar crasharrestcarsdrunk drivingalcoholchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
Boone County K-9 killed in line of duty after multi-vehicle crash on I-90
Man arrested after car chase through western suburbs
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
Driver hits CPD car in Jefferson Park, possibly alcohol-related: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
Suspected bowling alley shooter due in court Monday
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
27 shot, 7 killed in Chicago so far over holiday weekend
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday
Show More
CA restaurant planning secret NYE dinner amid COVID-19 closures
IL reports 3,767 cases, 104 COVID-19 deaths
Moderna vaccine side effect for those with cosmetic facial fillers
Chicago protest calls for police reform, support for Anjanette Young
Bronzeville families safely keep kids busy on holiday break
More TOP STORIES News