Chicago Gourmet tickets still available with event scheduled for this weekend; Bayless shares recipe

The Chicago Gourmet food festival is scheduled for this weekend, and star Chef Rick Bayless joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to share a recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's food scene is in the spotlight with the return of "Chicago Gourmet" this weekend.

This year's theme is "All Roads Lead to Gourmet."

They say that a chef's greatest ingredient is travel.

Legendary Chicago Chef Rick Bayless joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to give a preview of one culinary destination.

Chicago Gourmet kicks off Thursday night. It runs through Sunday with a variety of food events at the Harris Theater at Navy Pier. There are just a few tickets left, starting at $70.

Thursday night is tacos and tequila.

Chef stars Kwame Onwuachi, Michelle Bernstein, Dean Fearing, Stephanie Izard, Sarah Grueneberg, Art Smith, Lorena Garcia and more will be there.

Visit ChicagoGourmet.org for more information.