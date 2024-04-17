Chicago, ATF, state leaders expand Crime Gun Intelligence Center technology to reduce gun violence

CGIC will weave together federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate and prevent gun violence in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Law enforcement leaders announced a new initiative to curb gun violence in Chicago on Wednesday.

It's called the Crime Gun Intelligence Center or CGIC.

CGIC will weave together federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate and prevent gun violence.

Cutting-edge technology is fed into a national database to help develop and pursue leads.

The CGIC will also use an interconnected ballistics network to help law enforcement connect gun crimes using markings on gun shell casings.

Leaders are confident the CGIC will reduce gun violence in Chicago.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco was joined by the director of the Chicago Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and others to highlight CGIC's mission.

The ATF director called Crime Gun Intelligence Center a game-changer for Chicago in an effort to make the city safer.

