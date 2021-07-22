gun buyback

Gun buybacks to be held at Sabina Church each weekday, Fr. Pfleger announces

Anyone 25 and under can get $200 for handguns or assault rifles
By
EMBED <>More Videos

St. Sabina to hold gun buybacks each weekday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger announced a permanent gun buyback event at Saint Sabina Church Thursday in an effort to stem gun violence in the city by taking guns off the street, one by one.
"Standing up here is showing that my voice is my most powerful weapon," said 16-year-old Kendric Berry, part of St. Sabina's Brave Youth Leaders.

"I just wanted to come up here and show them that having a voice can be (more) powerful than carrying a gun around," he said.

Pfleger, along with benefactor Tom Sondag, announced a new and ongoing gun buyback event to make Chicago streets safer amid a spate of summer gun violence that brought three mass shootings in the city overnight.

SEE ALSO | 8 shot in Old Town drive-by, marking Chicago's 3rd mass shooting in 6-hour span, CPD says



"Hopefully an opportunity to reach a young person and help them understand the value of their life, help them understand they have a whole future ahead of them," Pfleger said.
Starting next week and continuing indefinitely, St. Sabina will be open Monday through Friday to buy guns off city streets.

Pfleger said this is vitally important to getting those weapons out of the hands of young people in Chicago, but added this is an important step to creating a point of contact with them to change the trajectory of their lives.

"So that somehow we can find out how we can serve them, what we can do for them, how we can get them a job, how we can get them some mentoring," Pfleger said.

Sondag said he's putting up the money and wants to expand the effort city-wide eventually, motivated by the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

"Hopefully we run out of cash in a week," Sondag said. "That would be my dream, that I could turn that $25,000 into guns, and he (Pfleger) can destroy them."

Until 4 p.m. on weekdays, people 25 and younger will be able to anonymously turn in working guns.

They'll get $200 dollars for handguns or assault rifles, $100 for rifles, and $20 for high-capacity magazines.

Those guns will then be turned over to the 6th Police District, where they will be destroyed.

"'Cause if you're out here shooting on the streets, there's an expiration date on your freedom. Either it's a grave or it's a prison. And we don't want any of our kids going to either," Pfleger said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamchicago shootinggun violencechicago violencegun buybackmichael pflegerguns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN BUYBACK
CPD, New Beginnings Church hold gun turn-in event
More than 160 guns turned over to Chicago police
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
Gun buyback on Chicago's South Side pays $100 for every firearm turned in
TOP STORIES
Old Town party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded: Chicago police
Bagged carrots recalled due to salmonella risk
Go to Lolla? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
Chicago businesses offering hiring bonuses to lure best workers
IL reports 1,993 new COVID cases, 6 deaths
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
Show More
CPS to require masks, enforce 3-foot social distancing
DOJ announces Chicago gun trafficking 'strike force'
Humming noise keeping Printers Row condo owners awake
Teen killed, 9 others shot at 2 scenes in North Lawndale
Indictment: Man who hates women planned shooting at sorority
More TOP STORIES News