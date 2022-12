Chicago police trade $100 gift cards for guns at West Pullman, Lawndale turn-in events

The Chicago Police Department is trading free gift cards for guns at churches in Lawndale and West Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is working to get guns off the streets with no questions asked.

There are two events taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

SEE ALSO | Gift cards for guns: What the Chicago Police Department gets from firearm turn-ins

One event is at Saint Titus Church and the other is at Saint Agatha Church.

Each person who turns in a gun will get a $100 pre-paid gift card.

Organizers said every gun turned in will be destroyed.