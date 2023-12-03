Expired gift cards accidentally handed out at gun turn-in event, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Expired gift cards were accidentally handed out during Saturday's gun turn-in at St. Sabina Church, Chicago police said.

Those who received expired gift cards can exchange them for new ones at the 6th District Police Station, located at 7808 South Halsted, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and ending Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Expired gift cards can also be exchanged at St. Sabina, located at 1210 West 78th Place, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and ending Tuesday, Dec. 12.

To receive the new gift cards, please bring the expired gift cards to exchange, police said.

Anyone with an expired card who is unable to exchange the card during those times can call the Office of Community Policing at 312-745-5900 during regular business hours.

CPD said they have instituted new procedures to prevent this error from happening in the future.

"We sincerely apologize for this oversight and thank everyone who turned in guns to strengthen safety in our homes and neighborhoods," CPD said.