Chicago police release photos of car wanted in Christmas Day hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released images of a car believed to be involved in a Christmas Day hit-and-run on the South Side.

This pictures show a blue Chevy Monte Carlo with two racing stripes down the center.

Police said this is the car that allegedly struck and seriously injured a 52-year-old woman on Christmas afternoon at West 69th Street and South Western Avenue.

The vehicle is believed to have a temporary Indiana registration plate on the back.

Chicago police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4521.

