1 killed in SW Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 56-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Southwest Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was crossing the street in the 6300-block of South Pulaski Road at about 11:45 p.m. when witnesses told police a red Toyota Camry was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Police said the vehicle struck the victim and did not stop. The victim sustained head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.